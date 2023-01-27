News

Oyo PDP to Oyelese: Account for N3m you collected from Atiku for rally ‘uniform

Posted on

The Oyo Pacesetters Transport Company Chairman and a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dare Adeleke, yesterday berated former Minister of Power and Steel, Elder Wole Oyelese, for attcking Governor Seyi Makinde, asking him to give account of the over N3m he allegedly collected from the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar to sew the Ibadan rally garments (agbada). Oyelese had in a statement said Makinde’s re-election was tied to Atiku and that he should swallow his pride and support the presidential candidate.

Reacting, Adeleke said: “Oyelese is only trying to impress the PDP presidential flag bearer by always spewing gibberish. Elders should learn when to speak and when to be quiet, else they will attract insults from the younger ones who are aware of their silly games. It is so unfortunate because I doubt if Alhaji Atiku Abubakar even knows him.” He added: “As an elder, as he calls himself, he should know that Atiku needs Seyi’s votes more than anything and Makinde did not break away from the PDP, the party which Atiku is flying its flag. I wish to tell the public to ask Oyelese to account for the money he took during Atiku’s campaign.” Adeleke noted.

He collected over N3m for Agbada: Without Seyi Makinde, he couldn’t have made the Agbada he deceitfully collected over N3millon for during the presidential rally, funds he is yet to account for. “It sounds so hilarious when a person who couldn’t deliver his own local government, talks about presidential or even state elections. I advise Oyelese to restrict himself to his polling unit at Erunmu, which he may still find difficult to deliver”.

 

Our Reporters

