Oyo PDP To Police: Probe senator for attacks

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has urged the state police command to investigate and unravel the brain behind the incident of attacks at the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Tuesday’s campaign rally in Ibadan, while particularly, alleging that a senator from the state was stock-pilling arms.

The party in a release signed by its Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, reacted to the allegation by the senator that the attack on many of the APC supporters during a rally in support of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Kazeem Shettima as presidential candidates in the 2023 election was orchestrated by the Coordinator of the Park Management System, Mukaila Lamidi.

The state PDP said the press statement by the commissioner of police, which provided detailed information and clarity on what was tagged ‘malicious’ allegation by the senator and the state chapter of the APC, has justified its fears about the level of desperation by the opposition and its ‘do-or die’ approach to the 2023 election.

 

