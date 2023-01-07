Oyo people prove nobody can dictate to them –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the behaviour of Oyo electorate at the flag off of the gubernatorial campaign of Seyi Makinde in Ibadan on Thursday, was an indication that nobody can dictate to them the candidate of their choice. National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Friday, noted that Oyo people were defiant in attempts to dictate their electoral preference, during the gubernatorial flag off. “The overwhelming chanting of ‘Atiku! Atiku!’ by the resilient crowd in rejection of a request that they follow the dictate of some individuals in the presidential election summarily conveyed, in one voice, their nonnegotiable resolve to vote Atiku Abubakar as the next president of our country,” the statement added.

It commended the commitment and courage of the people of state for their support for the PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and all other candidates of the party in this year’s general elections. PDP noted that Oyo people are independent-minded and politically savvy, adding that they have once again demonstrated their sobriquet as pace-setter in the politics of Nigeria by establishing that power lies in the will of the people and not the endorsement or dictate of any person or group of persons.

“Unambiguously, the expression of the people of Oyo State at the flag-off event firmly signposts and reaffirms the support of the South-West geo-political zone for Atiku Abubakar and all our candidates in the South-West and across the country,” the party said. It advised those seeking to dictate to Nigerians on their electoral preferences to retrace their steps, especially now that it is clear that the people are not ready to be swayed by personal, group or sectional consideration “in their support for Atiku Abubakar and the PDP”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...