Oyo police arraign cleric over alleged threat to life

The police on Friday arraigned 28-year-old cleric Ahmed Atilade at the Ibadan Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged assault and threat to the lives of officers in the performance of their official duties. Spokesman for the police Adewale Osifeso confirmed this in a statement yesterday. According to him, Atilade allegedly assaulted the officers on a stop-andsearch along the Ibadan- Oyo Expressway after abusing traffic laws. He named the officers as Adefisoye Emmanuel and AbdulMalik Hassan. According to Osifeso, the cleric was stopped for a routine check on his unregistered tinted Toyota Camry but allegedly rebuffed the officers. Osifeso said rather than submitting himself for inspection in accordance with the law, he turned the heat on the officers