Oyo Police arraign PMS leader, ‘Auxiliary’, over billboards’ destruction

Oyo State Police Thursday arraigned the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Oyo State Park Management System (PMS), Mukaila Lamidi, a.k.a. ‘Auxiliary’ after he had been arrested and granted administrative bail over alleged destruction of opposition billboards across the state.

Checks revealed that the transport union leader was arrested following a directive from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alikali Baba, due to his alleged involvement in many crises in the state. He was arraigned on six counts bordering on conspiracy, malicious damage and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

On conspiracy count, Auxiliary was alleged to have conspired “with others now at large to damage the All Progressives Congress (APC) billboards bearing the pictures of its presidential candidate, governorship candidate and House of Representative candidate in Igboora, Ibarapa Central Local Government, valued at N1.2 million, and the billboards bearing the pictures of APC House of Representative candidate, Engr. Aderemi Oseni, valued at N3 million.

“That you Mukaila Lamodi and others now at large, on the 13th day of November, 2022, about 6:50pm, at Igboora in the Igboora Magisterial district triable in the Ibadan North East Magisterial district, did conspire with one another to commit an offence to wit: Malicious damage and Conduct likely to cause breach of the peace and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.”

