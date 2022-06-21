Metro & Crime

Oyo Police arrest 2 bank workers, 4 others over robbery attempt

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday said that it arrested two bank workers and four others while planning and attempting to attack a new generation bank in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

 

The bank workers, according to the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso (SP), in a release made available to journalists, are: Abass Azeez and Mayowa Kehinde. Other suspects are: Rildwan Eniola, Mistura Akinade, Abass Aderoju and Akeem Adeniyi.

 

They were said to have been arrested at their hideout in Agara Odo-Ona, along Akala Expressway, Ibadan on June 13,  2022. He said the suspects were arrested after they had concluded plans to execute a bloody bank robbery attack on another new generation bank within the metropolis at the early hours of Tuesday, June 14.

 

According to him, the suspects have all confessed their various involvements in the criminal operations which include arms procurement and clandestine intelligence gathering ahead of the proposed date of perpetrating the dastardly act.

 

He further said the state Police Command in an intelligence led and purposeful-driven operation identified, tracked and apprehended criminal gang members who specialise in carrying out well-coordinated robbery attacks on banks.

 

The release read: “In a conscious effort to rid Oyo State of unscrupulous and sinister-minded elements, the Oyo State Police Command in an intelligence led and purposeful- driven operation has identified, tracked and apprehended members of a criminal gang specialised in carrying out well-coordinated robbery attacks on banks.

 

“The suspects have all confessed their various involvements in the criminal operations which include arms procurement and clandestine intelligence gathering ahead of the proposed date of perpetrating the dastardly act.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

