Oyo Police arrest 2 over kidnap of woman, murder of fiance

After discreet surveillance and investigations over a period of time, the Oyo State Police Thursday announced its success in arresting two persons, Abubakar Mohammed and Ayankunle Ayaleye, over the kidnapping a businesswoman, Modupeoluwa Oyetoso, and killing of her fiancé, Opeoluwa Oladipo, in the Lanlete area of the Ibarapa East Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed this development, stressing that a Tecno phone and a single-barrelled gun used for the operation were recovered from the suspects. He added that N22,500, which was part of the ransom paid to secure Modupeoluwa’s release from captivity, was also recovered from them.

While stating that efforts were being made to arrest two other fleeing members of the kidnap syndicate, the PPRO said: “Information reaching me on the kidnapping case at Odo-Edu Igbodudu Road, Lanlate, Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State, where one Modupeoluwa Oyetoso reported that her fiancé, Opeoluwa Oladipo, was shot in a Toyota Highlander SUV and she was kidnapped, has revealed that two suspects, Abubakar Mohammed, 30, and Ayankunle Ayaleye, 37, have been arrested in connection with the case.

“The sum of N22,500, which was part of the ransom collected, was recovered in addition to one Tecno phone and a single-barrelled gun used for the operation. Efforts have been intensified to arrest two other fleeing members of the criminal gang.”

When asked if Modupeoluwa had been contacted to identify the suspects, Fadeyi said: “The officer-in-charge of the Anti-Kidnap Unit of the command said she was there on the day they were interviewing the suspects and she identified them.”

