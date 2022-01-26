Oyo Police arrest 23-yr-old suspected serial burglar

Metro & Crime

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

…recover 16 iphones, 2 laptops worth N2m

 

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday paraded a 23-year-old man who was arrested in Ibadan, the state capital for allegedly breaking into a mobile phone and accessories shop, stealing 16 iphones with two laptops worth N2m.

 

The suspect, Awoola Tobi of Oleyo Ayegun Road, Ibadan, was described as a serial burglar having been linked to other burglary cases.

 

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso (Superintendent of Police), the suspect had confessed to the crime at Choice Plaza, Challenge area of Ibadan.

 

In a press release he made available to New Telegraph, Osifeso said: “In a conscious effort to continue ridding Oyo State of unscrupulous and sinister- minded elements  operatives attached to Felele Divisional Headquarters of Oyo State Command on Saturday 22/01/2022 apprehended one Awoola Tobi ‘m’ age 23years of Oleyo Ayegun Road Ibadan, an habitual burglar in connection with a case of burglary and stealing which occurred at about 2000hrs on Thursday 28/12/2021 at Choice Plaza, Challenge area Ibadan where mobile phones and accessories to the tune of about (N2,000,000) two million naira were allegedly stolen.

 

“However, as a result of painstaking and diligent investigations, through the swift deployment of intelligent and tactical assets, the suspect was tracked and apprehended in possession of the following items which were hitherto reported stolen: (16) Sixteen “I-Phone mobile phones”, a white earpiece, one unbranded white colored earpod, a Sony Vio laptop, one Dell laptop and a black shuttle bag.

 

