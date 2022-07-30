News

Oyo Police arrest, parade abductors of Alao-Akala’s farm manager, others in Igana

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Oyo State Police Command yesterday paraded suspected kidnapping syndicates that have been terrorizing the people of Igana, Iwajowa local government area, as well as, Ogbomoso axis of the state, among them the kidnappers of the Farm Manager of the late former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala.

The suspects, according to the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Adewale Osifeso, who briefed journalists at the Oyo State Command Headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan, on behalf of the State Commissioner of Police, Adewale Williams, were: Anjola Abimubakar, (aged 25), Sani Abacha Abdulahi, (28), Sani Abacha Jafaru, (26), Sale Muhammadu, (25), Isha Seriki Muhammed, (25), Aliu Jafaru (50), Umar Abubakar, (34), Mustapha Baruguma (20), Unaru Jale Usman, (56), Abdulahi Muhammed Sani, (42), Jamiu Jubril, (45), Kayode Kolade, (35), Laggi Usman, (28), Jamiu Iroko, (30), Sule Bello, (20), Umar Shuaibu, (20), Kali Weti (29). According to the Police, they were responsible for the abduction of one Aishat Lawal (f), Haruna Jaye, (m), and Olasunkanmi Wasiu (m). Abudulahi Muhammed (42), a resident of Igana, in his confession to journalists during the parade, said: “I was arrested for kidnapping one Alhaji Yahyah. I’m an active member of the kidnap syndicate. I have been on kidnapping business for over two years and the first victim we kid-napped gave us a ransom of N1m and I was given N150,000 as my share of the money. We used to operate anywhere that is conducive for us in Igana area”.

Osifeso also said that some of the paraded suspects were responsible for the abduction of the Farm Manager of the ex-governor of the state, the late Otunba Christopher Alao Akala, (Christopher Taiwo Bakare), who was kidnapped on July 16, 2022. In his address, Osifeso said, “In a bid to rid the state of criminal and unscrupulous elements, the Oyo State Police Command under the constructive leadership of CP Adewale Williams, has completely rejigged the command’s security architecture to cater comprehensively and qualitatively for all and sundry.

“The command in concert with communal partnerships, relevant sister agencies and non-state actors have been able to collectively meet up and resolve the yearnings and concerns of the good people of Oyo state regarding emerging and existing security threats to include armed robbery, defilement and kidnapping.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo restates FG’s commitment to MSMEs’ growth

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has restated the Federal Government’s commitment to the growth of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the country. Osinbajo gave this assurance in an interaction with journalists, after the tour of DLK Clothing Signatures Limited and Roving Height Bookstore in Abuja yesterday. TheVice-President, whoassured that government would give priority attention to […]
News Top Stories

Strike: IGP orders immediate payment of salary increase

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya and Olufemi Adediran,

Salaries of police officers and men across the country have been increased by 20per cent Implementation of the increase starts from January this year The police had threatened to embark on strike over poor conditions of service.   But addressing the Ebonyi State Police Command, Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 9, Umuahia, Isaac […]
News

FG is committed towards food security for Nigerians through River Basins—Dr. Aremu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Managing Director of Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, (LNRBDA), Ilorin, Dr. Saheed Aremu, in this media interview, speaks on the numerous efforts of the Federal Government towards ensuring food security for Nigerians, among other sundry issues of national importance. Excerprts: Can we get to know you? I am Dr. Adeniyi Saheed Aremu, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica