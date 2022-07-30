Oyo Police arrest, parade abductors of Alao-Akala’s farm manager, others in Igana

Oyo State Police Command yesterday paraded suspected kidnapping syndicates that have been terrorizing the people of Igana, Iwajowa local government area, as well as, Ogbomoso axis of the state, among them the kidnappers of the Farm Manager of the late former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala.

The suspects, according to the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Adewale Osifeso, who briefed journalists at the Oyo State Command Headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan, on behalf of the State Commissioner of Police, Adewale Williams, were: Anjola Abimubakar, (aged 25), Sani Abacha Abdulahi, (28), Sani Abacha Jafaru, (26), Sale Muhammadu, (25), Isha Seriki Muhammed, (25), Aliu Jafaru (50), Umar Abubakar, (34), Mustapha Baruguma (20), Unaru Jale Usman, (56), Abdulahi Muhammed Sani, (42), Jamiu Jubril, (45), Kayode Kolade, (35), Laggi Usman, (28), Jamiu Iroko, (30), Sule Bello, (20), Umar Shuaibu, (20), Kali Weti (29). According to the Police, they were responsible for the abduction of one Aishat Lawal (f), Haruna Jaye, (m), and Olasunkanmi Wasiu (m). Abudulahi Muhammed (42), a resident of Igana, in his confession to journalists during the parade, said: “I was arrested for kidnapping one Alhaji Yahyah. I’m an active member of the kidnap syndicate. I have been on kidnapping business for over two years and the first victim we kid-napped gave us a ransom of N1m and I was given N150,000 as my share of the money. We used to operate anywhere that is conducive for us in Igana area”.

Osifeso also said that some of the paraded suspects were responsible for the abduction of the Farm Manager of the ex-governor of the state, the late Otunba Christopher Alao Akala, (Christopher Taiwo Bakare), who was kidnapped on July 16, 2022. In his address, Osifeso said, “In a bid to rid the state of criminal and unscrupulous elements, the Oyo State Police Command under the constructive leadership of CP Adewale Williams, has completely rejigged the command’s security architecture to cater comprehensively and qualitatively for all and sundry.

“The command in concert with communal partnerships, relevant sister agencies and non-state actors have been able to collectively meet up and resolve the yearnings and concerns of the good people of Oyo state regarding emerging and existing security threats to include armed robbery, defilement and kidnapping.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...