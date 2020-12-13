Oyo police hunt for kidnappers of two foreigners in Ibadan

Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Enwonwu, has said that his men were on the trail of kidnappers who abducted two foreigners in Ibadan last Wednesday.

The two foreigners (names not yet known) were said to have been kidnapped around 4pm on Wednesday evening at a pharmaceutical firm, near the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Toll Gate.

The men were said to have been abducted while driving out of the premises of the pharmaceutical firm with the kidnappers opening fire on their vehicle, thereby forcing it to stop when the tyres went flat.

New Telegraph learnt that the two foreigners were robbed of their cash and other personal effects before they were whisked away to an unknown destination by their abductors.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who has confirmed the incident, said the Police were on the trail of the criminals, though they have not demanded any ransom from the relatives of the foreigners or their firm.

Like this: Like Loading...