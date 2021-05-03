Oyo Police intercept suspected gun runner, foil operation, recover AK 47

Oyo State Police Command on Sunday intercepted a suspected gun runner and recovered an AK-47 rifle at a community bordering Ogun State in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to a statement signed by the Command’s PRO, Adewale Osifeso (DSP) and made available to New Telegraph Monday: “The operatives attached to the Command’s Monitoring Unit while on aggressive stop and search duty at Bakari, a border Village between Oyo and Ogun States at about 1630HRS, recorded yet another breakthrough in the fight against crime and criminality”.

The statement titled: “Oyo Police Intercepts Suspected Gunrunner, Foils Criminal Operation’ partly read:

“The suspect spotted the tactical officers while performing their routine intelligence-driven checks from afar before immediately turning his Bajaj motorcycle to flee.

“In swift response, the tactical operatives engaged in hot pursuit after the fleeing suspect, into the pathways leading into the a nearby forest, an action that led to a sack falling off the back of his Bajaj motorcycle. A cursory look into the content of the sack revealed it was an AK-47 rifle with breech number 353913.

“Comprehensive investigations are ongoing not only to apprehend the suspect, but as well, crack down his criminal network and supply chain,” Osifeso said in the statement.

Like this: Like Loading...