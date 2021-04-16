Oyo police, local hunters, vigilante, others go after abductors

Following the incessant kidnapping of innocent persons along the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode axis of Ibadan in the Oluyole Local Government Area of the state, about one hundred joint security personnel were on Wednesday deployed to Gambari Forest, Idi Ayunre, to secure the release of the recently abducted victims from the captives’ den. The joint and highly intensive operation, which started around 9am, took not less than six hours of serious combing of the forest by the tactical teams, anti-kidnapping team, safer highway team, Puff Ader team, local hunters as well as vigilante groups, Agbekoya hunters, among others.

Briefing journalists shortly after the first segment of the combing exercise, Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operation, ACP Gbenga Ojo, said the joint operation comprised all tactical teams of the command, including Anti- Kidnapping, Puff Ader, Safer Highway team, the Agbekoyas, and the Vigilante Association.

He said: “Thank God that you are here to see for yourselves, as you can see that this forest is a very large one, but we have started and there is no going back until we arrest those hoodlums, and to secure safe release of those in their captivity. “We have discovered that some of the victims abducted on the road are whisked away into nearby bush, and as part of the measures that we have put in place, we have deployed several patrol vehicles along this road, to check the activities of the hoodlums along the road and the entire area”.

