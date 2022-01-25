Oyo Police nab 23-yr-old suspected serial burglar, recover 16 iphones, 2 laptops

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command Tuesday paraded a 23-year-old man who was attested in Ibadan, the state capital for allegedly breaking into a mobile phone and accessories shop and stealing 16 iphones with two laptops worth about N2 million.

The suspect, Awoola Tobi of Oleyo Ayegun Road, Ibadan, was described as a serial burglar having been linked to other burglary cases. According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso (Superintendent of Police), the suspect had confessed to the commission of the crime at Choice Plaza, Challenge area of Ibadan.

In a press release he made available to New Telegraph, Osifeso said: “In a conscious effort to continue ridding Oyo State of unscrupulous and sinister-minded elements, Operatives attached to Felele Divisional Headquarters of Oyo State Command on Saturday 22/01/2022 apprehended one Awoola Tobi ‘m’ age 23yrs of Oleyo Ayegun Road Ibadan, an habitual burglar in connection with a case of burglary and stealing which occurred at about 2000hrs on Thursday 28/12/2021 at Choice Plaza, Challenge area Ibadan where mobile phones and accessories to the tune of about (N2,000,000) two million naira were allegedly stolen.

“However, as a result of painstaking and diligent investigations, through the swift deployment of intelligence and tactical assets, the suspect was tracked and apprehended in possession of the following items which were hitherto reported stolen: (16) Sixteen I-Phone mobile phones, a white earpiece, one unbranded white colored earpod, a Sony Vio laptop, one Dell laptop and a black shuttle bag.

“Preliminary investigations and voluntary confessions made by the suspect revealed that he broke into the mobile phone and accessories shop situated at Choice Plaza, Challenge, Ibadan, this time unaided, with the intent of stealing and re-selling the items.

“While efforts are in top gear to break into his criminal network, the Oyo State Police Command seeks the cooperation of the good people of the state in providing credible and timely information to help maintain the relative peace and tranquility enjoyed in the state.”

