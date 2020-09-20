Metro & Crime

Oyo police nab notorious gang leader

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

 

The ranks of the notorious hoodlums terrorising the peace of Oyo State have been further depleted as the Director General of Oyo State Joint Security Task Force, popularly known as ‘Operation Burst’, Col. Oladipo Ajibola (rtd), Sunday disclosed that the second in command to the late Abiola Ebila, the leader of the notorious ‘One Million Boys’ in Ibadan, has been arrested.

Ebila was recently killed by men of Operation Burst at Olomi area of Ibadan when he was reported to be involved in a kidnap ring. Security personnel rounded him and his cohorts up at his hideout and gunned him down.

The second in command, popularly known as ‘Eji’ had taken over leadership of the gang after Ebila’s demise, before being arrested for sundry criminal offenses and handed over to the police for prosecution.

Col. Ajibola was excited at the arrest of Eji, saying that the security outfit has rid Ibadan of the menace of the notorious gang as the rest of them have run out of the state to seek cover in Lagos and other states.

His words: “Operation Burst has been able to reduce criminality in Oyo State. People now go about doing their businesses without fear as we have effected a lot of arrests in relation to cultism, yahoo boys and other criminals and handed them over to the right security agency concerned. The high profile among the criminal cases was that of Abiola Ebila.

“Abiola Ebila, the leader of ‘One Million Boys’ was involved in kidnapping and we got him through one of the personalities he kidnapped while he was asking for ransom. The elimination of Abiola Ebila has sent other gang leaders out of Oyo State and we are still trailing those who are their minions.

“We have succeeded in getting one of them. He was the second in command to the late Ebila, and we have handed him over to another security agency for proper investigation and prosecution. We hereby urge the general public to avail the security agencies prompt information to nip criminality in the bud,” the Operation Burst DG said.

