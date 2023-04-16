Oyo: Police nab, parade 7 suspects over robbery, murder of motorcyclist

Sevenmenwhoallegedly specialise in attacking andsnatching motorcycles from commercial operatorsinIbadan, OyoState, have beenarrestedandparadedby the state Police Command. ThePolicePublicRelations Officer, Adewale Osifeso (SP), who paraded the suspects, along with many others on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Williams Adebowale, disclosed that some of the suspects who brutally attackedoneKehindeAdebiyi (who died later as a result of the grievous wounds sustained), escaped from the scene, butengagedinanother crime for which they were arrested. Thesuspects, amongthem one female, who are said to have made confessional statements to the police are: Demola Olusegun, Adewale Sarafa, Aina Bolarinwa (F), Saheed Bolarinwa, criminal receivers Adekunle Toheeb, Yusuf Ridwan and Rasheed Usman. Parading them at the Eleyele Police Headquarters, Ibadan, Osifeso told journalists that: “On 12th March, 2023 at about 0530hrs, members of a notorious armed robbery syndicate who specialise in attacking commercial motorcyclists and dispossessing them of their motorcycles intercepted one Kehinde Adebiyi at Ofo-Oba area of Ibadan while going about his commercial motorcycle business. “The armed robbers inflicted severe bodily injuries onthemotorcyclistwithacutlass and equally dispossessed him of his TVS motorcycle and fled from the scene. The victim was later rescued in the pool of his blood and rushed to a hospital, but he gave up the ghost due to the severity of the injuries inflictedonhimbythearmed robbers.