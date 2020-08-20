Oyo Police offer N.5m bounty for fleeing serial killer, Sodipe

In response to the strident calls from many stakeholders that the 19-year-old fleeing Sunday Sodipe, the serial killer who escaped from lawful custody, be re-arrested and prosecuted, the Oyo State Police Command has announced a reward of N500, 000 for anyone who can track him down.

The serial killer had confessed to have killed not less than five persons including five-year-old Toheeb in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan. The local vigilante men had arrested Sunday and the Police paraded him along with others on July 17, but he later escaped from the Mokola Police Station on August 11 when he was said to have been taken out of his cell, to bath, by an Inspector who was not on duty on that day.

His escape has attracted national and international attention such that the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed, Adamu has given a marching order to the Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Enwonwu, to ensure he is re-arrested. He has even deployed crack detectives to the state to assist the men on ground.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oyo State State Council and Joint Campus Student Union leaders, under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), were among the groups that have protested his escape, describing it as unacceptable.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, in a statement Thursday, implored members of the public to cooperate with the police by volunteering useful information that can help in apprehending Shodipe, urging anyone with useful information on Shodipe to report to the nearest police station or contact the police command on 08035632410 or 07066003536 and collect the N500,000 reward.

Like this: Like Loading...