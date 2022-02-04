Oyo Police parade 33 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers

… recover cash, guns, others

Following intensive raiding and combing of hideouts in the state, the Oyo State Police Command yesterday paraded no fewer than 33 suspects in connection with cases on kidnapping, armed robbery, impersonation, burglary among others. Among the suspects paraded were a gang of kidnappers terrorising Onigari axis of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway where many passengers had beenkidnappedandtakeninto the bushes recently. The names of the suspected kidnappers according to the state Commissioner of Police, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, whobriefed journalistsover the developmentare: AliuUmaru, Isiaka Ibrahim, and Tambaya Usman.

According to the CP, “owing to the rising cases of kidnapping along Lagos-Ibadan Express way and the ugly incident of a case of kidnapping/ murderthathappenedatOnigari area of Lagos Express way onthe07/01/2022, theOyoState PoliceCommandimmediately swung into action through the swift deployment of intelligence and tactical assets.

“This has led to the arrest of one Bashiru Abubakar ‘m’ alias Maku-Maku, a syndicate member of the kidnapping gang terrorising Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Some of the suspects on 14/1/2021 at about 1530hrs. During interrogation, the arrestedsuspectsmentionedone Babuga Umaru ‘m’ one Bellel ‘m’ one Ibrahim ‘m’ one Buyo ‘m’, one Habu Kosoko ‘m’ alias Ontop, one Danliti, surnames yet unknown now at large. He said that the suspects had carried out the kidnapping operations that caused the death of one Oluwatosin Anwajoye ‘m’ aged 45yrs at Onigari area of Lagos/Ibadan Expressway on the 07/01/2022.” “Heconfessedthat, heused his motorcycle to convey one Bellel ‘m’ and one Ibrahim ‘m’ on the 06/01/2022 at about 2000hrs and they aligned in the bush at Onigari area of Ibadan-Lagos Expressway before they struck on the 07/01/2022. “

