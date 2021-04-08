Metro & Crime

Oyo police parade five for selling human heart at N10,000

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

Oyo State Police Thursday paraded five persons who were apprehended for selling and buying a human heart at the rate of N10,000.
The suspects who were paraded by the State Police Commissioner, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko at the State Police Headquarters Eleyele, Ibadan were identified as: Jimoh Sabiku (35), Adesola David (24), Bello Waheed (45), Habeeb Musa (34), and Musibau Aroju (51).
According to Onadeko while briefing journalists, the suspects sometime in January, 2021 conspired and committed the offence in Saki Town of the Oke Ogun zone of the state. She said: “One Jimoh Sabiku approached one Musibaudeen Aroju ‘m’ that he needed a human heart for money ritual of which the said Musibaudeen Aroju ‘m’ replied him that he will introduce a person that can get the human heart for him. He thereafter introduced one Alfa Taofeek a.k.a Karile to the said Jimoh Sabiku.
“The said Alfa Taofeek thereafter got the human heart for Jimoh Sabiku at Saki town on Thursday 18th March, 2021 at the sum of ten thousand naira. Jimoh Sabiku later gave the human heart to one Adesola David to be delivered to one Bello Waheed at Igbeti.”
Speaking on how the suspects were arrested, the CP said: “On 19th March, 2021 at about 1500hrs, the said Adesola David was intercepted by men of Federal Highway Patrol team who were on Stop and Search duty while he was on Bajaj motorcycle with registration number AYE 125 QE Forest area along Igbeti/Igboho Road. When the said Adesola David together with one Habib Musa were searched, the object suspected to be human heart was found on them.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Fire guts NTA Ilorin

Posted on Author Reporter

*AbdulRazaq visits, commiserates with media outfit Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Ilorin Area Office, was gutted by fire late Tuesday night. Cause of the inferno, which affected the Administrative block, Marketing Department, News and Current Affairs Department as well the Programmes’ Department, was yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor […]
Metro & Crime

Man arrested for defiling 12-year-old daughter for five years in Ogun

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 49-year-old man, Ubong Williams Akpan, in the Itele, Ota area of the state for having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter for more than five years. According to the police, Akpan was arrested for the act which he allegedly began since his daughter was seven. […]
Metro & Crime

Two nurses arrested for selling newborn baby

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

Police in Katsina State have arrested two nurses for allegedly selling a newborn baby girl. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Katsina. Isah said that based on a tip-off on July 28, the command succeeded in arresting three female suspects […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica