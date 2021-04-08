Oyo police parade five for selling human heart at N10,000

Oyo State Police Thursday paraded five persons who were apprehended for selling and buying a human heart at the rate of N10,000.

The suspects who were paraded by the State Police Commissioner, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko at the State Police Headquarters Eleyele, Ibadan were identified as: Jimoh Sabiku (35), Adesola David (24), Bello Waheed (45), Habeeb Musa (34), and Musibau Aroju (51).

According to Onadeko while briefing journalists, the suspects sometime in January, 2021 conspired and committed the offence in Saki Town of the Oke Ogun zone of the state. She said: “One Jimoh Sabiku approached one Musibaudeen Aroju ‘m’ that he needed a human heart for money ritual of which the said Musibaudeen Aroju ‘m’ replied him that he will introduce a person that can get the human heart for him. He thereafter introduced one Alfa Taofeek a.k.a Karile to the said Jimoh Sabiku.

“The said Alfa Taofeek thereafter got the human heart for Jimoh Sabiku at Saki town on Thursday 18th March, 2021 at the sum of ten thousand naira. Jimoh Sabiku later gave the human heart to one Adesola David to be delivered to one Bello Waheed at Igbeti.”

Speaking on how the suspects were arrested, the CP said: “On 19th March, 2021 at about 1500hrs, the said Adesola David was intercepted by men of Federal Highway Patrol team who were on Stop and Search duty while he was on Bajaj motorcycle with registration number AYE 125 QE Forest area along Igbeti/Igboho Road. When the said Adesola David together with one Habib Musa were searched, the object suspected to be human heart was found on them.”

