Oyo Police Parade Two Suspects With Nine Human Heads

The Oyo State Police Command on Thursday paraded two suspected ritualists with nine human heads and fresh intestines in the state.

The two suspected ritualists, Kunle Oyewole and Morufat Safiu were paraded alongside other suspects at the police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Adewale Osifeso.

Osifeso said the arrest was made through a discreet intelligence carried out by a team of policemen attached to the Command Monitoring Unit, adding that the monitoring unit uncovered the criminal activities of some notorious hoodlums who specialize in selling human skulls and other vital human organs for ritual purposes in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to him, the operatives of the Monitoring Unit cracked down on the ritualists in their hideout at the Orita Aperin area of Ibadan following a discovery,

Osifeso said the eleven members of the criminal gang who later identified themselves as; Ibrahim Sherif ‘M’, Afeez Yinusa ‘M’, Abdulraheem Muritala‘M’, Tutilawa Tijani ‘M’, Olasupo Akeem ‘M’, Oyewole Kunle ‘M’, Adediran Ismail ‘M’, Wahab Ismail ‘M’, Safiu Morufat ‘F’, Kazeem Tawa ‘M’ and Kazeem Rukayat ‘F’ were arrested in their hideouts.

Upon interrogations, the suspects confessed to the crime and explained that the dry human skulls were harvested from corpses at burial grounds while the fresh human head and fresh body organs were harvested from persons after being illegally killed by their kingpin, Safiu Ramon a.k.a Amuludun, now at large.

Similarly, the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin, Usman Muhammadu (aka one Yellow) and his criminal gang who had allegedly concluded coordinated plans to abduct two Chinese Nationals en route to their Mining Site along Olaiya Village Road, Iganna.

Osifeso said, “in the process of executing their nefarious act, the Anti-Kidnapping Squad pursued and engaged the criminal gang in a gun duel which resulted in the arrest of their leader who was in camouflage uniform at the time of his death”.

