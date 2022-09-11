Oyo police probe discovery of carcass in Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command have commenced investigation into the mysterious discovery of the decomposed corpse of a man declared missing four years ago, found lying on his bed in a 3 – bedroom apartment at Awotan, Apete area of Ibadan.

Residents of the community who last saw the man identified as Aderemi John Abiola in 2018 when he informed them that he was about to travel to Port-Harcourt, believed he had travelled and locked the gate of his house.

Unable to see him for weeks, believing that he had gone back to Port-Harcourt or his base in Lagos, they declared him missing. In a bid to clear the overgrown weeds which had extended from the compound to a next building, the residents had sought permission of the Police and hired workers who scaled the fence to cut the bushes, when they discovered that the man’s Volkswagen Golf car was parked in the compound covered by weeds.

Curious about the discovery and seeing the windows of the building open, some residents peeped into one of the rooms and found the carcass of the man on the bed with his phone in his hand.

Containers of anti – hypertensive drugs were reportedly seen in the building. Poised to unravel the mystery behind the death, the Oyo State Police Command yesterday said it has, after discreet investigation, located the family of the man whose whereabouts over four years were shrouded in mystery. A statement by the Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osieso (SP), said that the family members who were contacted confirmed that the deceased was last seen around 2018.

“The discovery was a result of solid partnership and provision of credible information to the Oyo State Police Command. Anchored on the strength of this, the Oyo State Police Command, on Sunday 04/09/2022 at about 1400hrs, was contacted by representatives from the Landlord/ Landlady’s Association of Idi-Orogbo, Adeosun, Life Forte Area, Awotan, Apete, Ibadan who reported a case of suspected sudden and unnatural death at Apete Divisional Police Headquarters.

“In swift coordinated response to the information provided, the Divisional Police Officer and a team of crime and forensic detectives approached the three-bedroom block residence of the deceased and found his remains glued to his beddings lying upward with no visible signs of struggle at a glance.

“Preliminary findings from residents of the community and the driver’s license found in his wallet revealed that the deceased was indeed Aderemi John Abiola and was last seen around 2018, a fact corroborated by family members of the deceased when contacted by detectives of the Command attached to the SCID.

“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, Adebowale Williams, while appealing to well-meaning members of the public for assistance regarding the provision of useful information, has also directed the immediate transfer of the case to the Command’s apex investigation body, the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...