Oyo Police probing death of lady in Ibadan hotel

The Oyo State Police Com- mand has commenced in- vestigation into the death of a young lady found dead in the Wetland Hotel, Akobo, Ibadan last Wednesday. The Command through its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, yesterday confirmed the incident, telling New Telegraph that, “investigation is in progress. Updates would be provided accordingly, please.”

The dead lady, Adeshina Olayinka, popularly known as khadi, according to report, had told one of her friends that she wanted to go and meet a friend at the hotel in Akobo on Wednesday night. After she had spent the night with her lover in the hotel and it was expected she would check out on Thursday, it was discovered that she did not. After opening the door to the room, she was found dead.

According to a Facebook user’s account, one of the receptionists from whom the deceased had borrowed a power bank had to go to the room to retrieve her property, knocked the door but no one responded. Curious something must have gone wrong, the hotel manager was called to use the extra card to open the door.

Upon opening, Olayinka was found dead on the bed. On the presumption that she could have been used for ritual purpose, by yet to be identified lover in the hotel, the Police said investigations were ongoing to unravel the true identity of the lover that was in the hotel with the deceased and later abandoned her.

Meanwhile, the management of the hotel has expressed dismay at the development, saying that it was unfortunate that the lady died in the hotel room, and that they were ready to cooperate with the police to unravel the suspicious death.

