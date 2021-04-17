News

Oyo Police rescue 3 abducted women

Four days after gunmen struck at Onipe Community axis of Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road, Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State and abducted three female victims, they yesterday regained their freedom through the intervention of the Oyo State Police operatives, who had earlier combed the forest where the abducted women, were whisked into. It was learnt from credible sources that the women came out of captivity in the bush on Friday, and were rescued by police operatives, led by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Idi Ayunre Division, about 9am. It was close to Triton Fish Company, by a bush at Ogunmakin Community.

The victims are Mrs. Theresa Okeowo, Mrs. Abosede Adebayo and Mrs. Bola Ogunrinde. Mrs. Okeowo, a teacher in a secondary school in Ogun State, was said to have been given a ride by Mrs. Ogunrinde, a Master Warrant Officer, along with Mrs. Adebayo, who is a dentist, was also in Ogun State, when they were kidnapped on Monday, April 12. Mrs. Adebayo, Saturday Telegraph, learnt is a mother of two, who was still nursing a baby when she was abducted. Another source said that after pressure was mounted on the kidnappers by the police as they were being trailed in the bush, they decided to collect an undisclosed amount as ransom and showed their victims the path they could take to get help. The source said that the victims were unkempt and appeared worn out when they were found by the police.

Confirming the rescue of the victims by the police, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, said that it was achieved through police operatives’ efforts at dismantling the operations of the captors. Osifeso said: “As a result of ceaseless, strategic and systematic utilisation of intelligence and operational assets, the tactical sweep embarked upon, as coordinated by the Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, has yielded desired results”.

Our Reporters

