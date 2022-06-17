Oyo promotes 7, 460 teachers; distributes 9, 227 letters

The Oyo State Government Friday presented 9, 227 letters of promotion to primary school teachers on Grade level 13-15 in the state.

This was revealed by the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran during the symbolic presentation of 2017-2020 letters to

7, 460 teachers. He said the pending promotion letters were in fulfillment of Governor Seyi Makinde’s promises to teachers in the state.

Dr. Adeniran noted that the category of teachers who received their letters of promotion were placed on a six years waiting period by the previous administrations, adding that this policy had affected the morale of teachers in Public Primary Schools, because their counterparts in the Secondary Schools were not affected by the policy.

