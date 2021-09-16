Oyo: Purveyors of fake news behind Makinde for President

A fake news item, purportedly promoting Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as a presidential hopeful in the 2023 election, has come to the attention of the Media Office of the Governor. The banner advert, with the picture of Governor Makinde and the Nigerian flag, as well as a picture of the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, allegedly promoting the presidential ambition of the governor, should be treated for what it is: Fake News! A statement by Adisa had disclaimedtheallegedpromo, describing it as one of the antics of fake news promoters.

The statement readsI part; “This is clearly the antics of purveyorsof socialmedialap dogs, who are merely seeking to distract well-meaning people of Oyo State from the joy occasioned by the welldeserved promotion, to the Premier League of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC). “We believe that this fraudulent post alluded to the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde is the handiwork of opposition elements, as APC’s social media lap dogs widely posted the fake news on their social media accounts.

“It is the usual practice of naysayers and detractors to seek to mix sour grapes in the basket of fruits, at a time when well-meaning citizens are celebrating. “Let it be stated clearly, however, that Governor Makinde has no hand in any such campaign for the Presidency, as he has always stated that tomorrow only belongs to God.” “It is unthinkable that the governor, who has cautioned supporters against mounting a second-term campaign for him, would launch a 2023 presidential campaign at this period.”

