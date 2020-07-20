Oyo ready for WAEC, other external exams, SUBEB Chair 

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Oyo State government disclosed, Monday, its readiness to present students in the State for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), as well as, other external examinations, as the world prepares for post COVID-19 realities.

This was disclosed in Ibadan by the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Nureni Adeniran, while leading members of the board and management of SUBEB to Islamic Mission Schools 1& II, Bode and UMC Demonstration Basic Schools I, II &III, Molete, Ibadan to warn owners of shanties and illegal structures around the schools’ environments.

According to him, judging from the readiness of the state through the preparation of students in all terminal classes, students in the state would face any external examinations, including WAEC and the Joint Admission Matriculation Examination (JAMB).

He explained that: “Earlier, the Federal Government said they cancelled WAEC but we thank God that they have reversed themselves. WAEC is conducted by a regional body comprising many countries, Nigeria inclusive and the COVID-19 pandemic is global, so whatever the body says should be the final, not what Nigeria thinks should happen.

“But nonetheless, Oyo State is on top of the situation, we are preparing our students and pupils for all examinations, especially those in terminal classes. You also know that SUBEB has been organising classes for all categories of pupils and students through the television since the pandemic broke out. It shows our readiness.”

Like this: Like Loading...