Oyo records low armed robberies, rise in banditry – Report

Oyo State recorded lower armed robbery cases in 2020, compared to what it was in 2019. A letter from the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, State Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State, dated 13th January, 2021, which the New Telegraph obtained, says the number of armed robberies recorded from January to December 2020 was 123 compared to 182 in 2019.

According to the letter signed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police entitled: “Armed Robbery Statistics from 2019 to 2020,” armed robbery appears to be on a good decline – about 45/50 per cent decline. This shows that Governor Seyi Makinde’s efforts to secure Oyo are working.

“The new form of criminality now is banditry (majorly kidnapping) by invading herders. Men of the state security outfit, OPERATION BURST, last week, arrested some armed herders suspected of attempting a reprisal on the Oke- Ogun/Ibarapa area.

“Part of the move by Makinde to tackle this is the operation launched by AMOTEKUN penultimate Saturday into the thick forests of Ibarapa East, Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North, as well as Iwajowa local government areas, of kidnappers and bandits. It was in collaboration with some native Fulani. Some bandits were killed while others were handed over to the police. “The governor had, in December, raised the alarm about foreign criminals sneaking into Oyo State through Saki, while warning of their potential danger.

It is this new form of criminality, which is being tackled, that many are talking about. The agenda is to turn the South-West into another theatre of war, and Makinde has vowed to resist that,” says the report.

