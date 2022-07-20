Oyo relocates deputy gov’s office to Secretariat

Hours after the inauguration of Chief Bayo Lawal as the new deputy governor of Oyo State following the sacking of Rauf Olaniyan, the state government relocated the office of the number two man to its original place at the Government Secretariat from the Environment Ministry and Water Resources. Following his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olaniyan’s office was re-located to the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources far away from the Governor’s Office. Olaniyan had resumed in the office, claiming that the relocation didn’t disturb his functions and that he had no grouse with the governor.

