News

Oyo relocates deputy gov’s office to Secretariat

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Hours after the inauguration of Chief Bayo Lawal as the new deputy governor of Oyo State following the sacking of Rauf Olaniyan, the state government relocated the office of the number two man to its original place at the Government Secretariat from the Environment Ministry and Water Resources. Following his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olaniyan’s office was re-located to the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources far away from the Governor’s Office. Olaniyan had resumed in the office, claiming that the relocation didn’t disturb his functions and that he had no grouse with the governor.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Improving Liquefied Natural Gas Capacity In Nigeria: Olakunle Williams Speaks

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In recent years, Nigeria has maintained its place as one of the largest oil producers in Africa. Thanks to the huge supply of the resources’ by-products such as fossil fuels and biomass, and according to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, Nigeria currently has a reservoir of over 200 trillion cubic feet […]
News

Denmark stops using Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Denmark has announced that it would stop using the Astra- Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine altogether, becoming the first European country to do so over suspected rare but serious side effects. According to a report on TIMESNOWNEWS. COM, this development is coming against the background of recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO)and European medicines Agency (EMA) […]
News

A’IBOM GOVT TO COMPLETE MRO FACILITY FEBRUARY, 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…AS AVIATION MINISTER, NIGERIANS SCORE AKWA IBOM HIGH ON IBOM AIR, AIRPORT Several Nigerians have again scored the Akwa Ibom State owned Airline, Ibom Air, high in safety, reliability, discipline and performance. The latest trend of commendations came after the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika took to his personal Twitter handle to announce his satisfaction […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica