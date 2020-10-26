Oyo reopens schools after #EndSARS protests

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has directed schools in Ibadan, the state capital, to resume normal academic activities from today.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, who made this known in a statement issued yesterday, said that the directive followed a review of the situation in Ibadan metropolis as earlier promised by the governor in a state broadcast.

The statement reads: “His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, directed the closure of schools in Ibadan metropolis on Tuesday, 20th of October, 2020, following the #End- SARS protests that rocked the state.

“His Excellency had, in a message to the people of Oyo State, stated that the situation will be reviewed on Friday, 23rd October, 2020.

“Following a review of the situation as earlier promised, the state government is happy to observe that normalcy has returned to the state in the aftermath of the protests.

“His Excellency, Governor Makinde, appreciates the youths who have been cooperating with security operatives to maintain peace, while assuring them that their demands are being addressed.”

