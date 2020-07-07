Oyo schools reopen, observe COVID-19 protocols

Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Some classes of students in primary and secondary schools in Oyo State yesterday resumed for academic work

. According to New Telegraph’s investigation, both public and private schools in the Ibadan metropolis complied with the COVID-19 protocol in the state. Pupils in Primary Six, those in the JSS3, as well as those in the SS3, who are all preparing for terminal examinations, resumed yesterday.

Among the schools visited were the Bishop Phillips Academy at Iwo Road area, Community High School, Omi Adio in Ido Local Government Area, Abonde Community Secondary School, Jegede. Governor Seyi Makinde had on May 21 ordered the closure of all schools in the state.

However, penultimate week, the governor ordered that schools be reopened for the classes while other students would follow suit depending on the result of implementation of the ones who resumed yesterday.

Teachers in the various schools had earlier resumed duty and were subjected to a series of training on how to handle the health and Covid- 19 protocols among the students.

All the schools visited had hand washing buckets and sanitizers at their entrances, while both teachers and the students wore face masks. Students were also seen seated in a manner that allowed for adequate distancing among them to avoid transmission of the virus.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, assured the parents, guardians and all stakeholders of the children’s safety.

According to him, the government has taken necessary steps to guide the children.

The commissioner appealed to the parents and all involved to provide face masks daily for their wards, when coming to school.

