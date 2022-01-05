Oyo schools to resume January 10

The Oyo State government yesterday said all public schools in the state are to resume for the second term in the 2021/2022 academic session on January 10. Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, made the announcement during a new year prayer session with the staff of the board. He said the resumption date has been approved by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, adding that the board, in its usual practice, would monitor compliance across the state. Adeniran therefore urged parents to prepare all learners for resumption, adding that they are all expected back in school as academic activities start the same day. While wishing students and teachers a happy resumption, Adeniran appealed to head-teachers and all stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by the state.
Related Articles
Fayemi, Tambuwal, Wabara, others for Oduyoye birthday lecture
The chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal as well as former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara, will tomorrow, attend the 7th Babatunde Oduyoye annual Birthday Lecture. The lecture, with the topic: ‘Security and National Unity in Difficult […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Climate change: Ekwueme varsity to plant fast growing trees
The Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, is to plant 100,000 fast-growing trees as a source of internally generated revenue through timber and also to combat climate change in the institution. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sunday Elom, who disclosed this, said the initiative is one of the key performance objectives contained in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NLC, PDP attack FG over hike in petrol pump price
…demand reversal to status quo The Federal Government yesterday came under heavy attack from the organised labour and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, from N121.50 to N143.80 per litre. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the increment, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)