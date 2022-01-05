Oyo schools to resume January 10

The Oyo State government yesterday said all public schools in the state are to resume for the second term in the 2021/2022 academic session on January 10. Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, made the announcement during a new year prayer session with the staff of the board. He said the resumption date has been approved by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, adding that the board, in its usual practice, would monitor compliance across the state. Adeniran therefore urged parents to prepare all learners for resumption, adding that they are all expected back in school as academic activities start the same day. While wishing students and teachers a happy resumption, Adeniran appealed to head-teachers and all stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...