Oyo seals Premier Hotel, others over sanitation law violation

The Oyo State government yesterday sealed Premier Hotel situated at Mokola Hill, Ibadan and an event centre located at Eleyele, for violating the environmental sanitation law of the state. The Commissioner for the Environment and Natural Resources, Mr. Abiodun Oni, who led the enforcement team alongside the Coordinating Director of the Ministry, Mr. Rogba Adedigba, Director Environmental Health Services, the Environmental Task Force, Amotekun Corps and Environmental Health Officers, among others, reiterated that the need to seal up these facilities became necessary so as to put an end to environmental nuisance in the state.

The commissioner, who was appalled with the attitude of the management of Premier Hotel for accumulating heaps of wastes within its premises, wondered why the management failed to co-operate with the designated authorised waste collector, despite the seven-day ultimatum given to them to evacuate its wastes. “It is disheartening that despite the efforts of this administration to provide an enabling and sustainable environment to residents, people still go ahead violating the environmental laws of the state, whereas a filthy environment poses threats to individuals’ lives in the state.

