Oyo seals Premier Hotel, others over sanitation law violation

The Oyo State government yesterday sealed Premier Hotel situated at Mokola Hill, Ibadan and an event centre located at Eleyele, for violating the environmental sanitation law of the state. The Commissioner for the Environment and Natural Resources, Mr. Abiodun Oni, who led the enforcement team alongside the Coordinating Director of the Ministry, Mr. Rogba Adedigba, Director Environmental Health Services, the Environmental Task Force, Amotekun Corps and Environmental Health Officers, among others, reiterated that the need to seal up these facilities became necessary so as to put an end to environmental nuisance in the state.

The commissioner, who was appalled with the attitude of the management of Premier Hotel for accumulating heaps of wastes within its premises, wondered why the management failed to co-operate with the designated authorised waste collector, despite the seven-day ultimatum given to them to evacuate its wastes. “It is disheartening that despite the efforts of this administration to provide an enabling and sustainable environment to residents, people still go ahead violating the environmental laws of the state, whereas a filthy environment poses threats to individuals’ lives in the state.

 

Akinrinade, Ladoja to co-chair Pan-Yoruba Summit in Ibadan

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Alani Akinrinade(rtd) and former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, will co-chair a summit of Yoruba leaders, eminent personalities and stakeholders billed for January 21 at Ibadan, Oyo State.   The summit, conveyed under the aegis of Yoruba Patriots Movement with the theme “Yoruba Nation: Yesterday,   Today […]
Afe Babalola wins 2020 African Life Time Achievers award

Elder statesman and Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado- Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has won the 2020 edition of the African Life Time Achievers award. The award, according to the Chairperson of the African Achievers Awards and Former Civil Mayor of the London Borough of Hackney, United Kingdom, Cllr. Susan Fajana- Thomas, is […]
IPOB invades, razes Igbokwe’s Anambra home

The Nnewi, Adrnambra, home of Chief Joe Igbokwe, Lagosbased All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, was yesterday set ablaze by alleged Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members. Igbokwe, a former publicity secretary of the APC in Lagos State, took to his Facebook page to lament the invasion and arson.   The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide […]

