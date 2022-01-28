Metro & Crime

Oyo Senator, Teslim Folarin, loses wife

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Angela Nwaka, the wife of the representative of Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Teslim Folarin, is dead.

She was 47.

The Senator’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, YSO Olaniyi in a statement confirmed her demise.

He said: “With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the death of our wife, mother and sister, Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka Folarin.

“The wife of Oyo Central Senator was confirmed dead on Friday afternoon. She breathed her last in the UK.

“The deceased was hale and hearty until the angel of death knocked on the door.

“May Almighty God Comfort us and Grant Late Angela an eternal rest.”

Folarin was the Senate Leader between 2007 and 2011 when David Mark was the President of the Senate and Head of the National Assembly.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Minimum wage: Labour gives Kwara Govt 14-day ultimatum

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Kwara State Chapter of Organised Labour Unions has given the state government 14 days ultimatum effective from Monday, September 28, 2020 to implement the N30,000 new minimum wage, or face an industrial action. The unions made this known on Monday in a statement signed by their respective leaders: Issa Ore, […]
Metro & Crime

For killing ESN unit commander, Uzodinma has murdered sleep – IPOB

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has blamed Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for the killing of the unit Commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) who is simply known as ‘Ikonso’. Ikonso was killed around 4am on Saturday by a joint security team. Though Uzodinma’s home was attacked and torched around 9am same […]
Metro & Crime

Alabi assumes duty as new Lagos CP, assures of police visibility

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The new Lagos State Commissioner of Police, (CP) Abiodun Alabi, has assured residents of the state that he will ensure that the presence of policemen is felt in the state at all times so as to deter criminals and ensure that Rapid Response Squad is encouraged and strengthened to respond promptly and effectively to citizens’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica