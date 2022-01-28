Oyo Senator, Teslim Folarin, loses wife

Angela Nwaka, the wife of the representative of Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Teslim Folarin, is dead.

She was 47.

The Senator’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, YSO Olaniyi in a statement confirmed her demise.

He said: “With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the death of our wife, mother and sister, Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka Folarin.

“The wife of Oyo Central Senator was confirmed dead on Friday afternoon. She breathed her last in the UK.

“The deceased was hale and hearty until the angel of death knocked on the door.

“May Almighty God Comfort us and Grant Late Angela an eternal rest.”

Folarin was the Senate Leader between 2007 and 2011 when David Mark was the President of the Senate and Head of the National Assembly.

