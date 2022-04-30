News

Oyo South 2023: Why Makinde dumped me for Tegbe –Sen. Balogun

The Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District in Oyo State, Mohammed Kola Balogun, whose second term ambition was thwarted with the endorsement of a former gubernatorial aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joseph Tegbe, has said that Governor Seyi Makinde took the decision because he was afraid he (Balogun) might not be easy to control as a younger brother to the incumbent Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun Alli Okunmade II. The senator, who was in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) before crossing to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 election, made the revelation yesterday in a statement entitled: “Real Facts Why Makinde Denied Olubadan’s Brother A Second Term Ticket,” which was made available to journalists.

Senator Balogun alleged that the governor was initially against the idea of dropping him as a senator, but that he later caved in to pressure, stating that “at the initial stage of preparation for the coronation of the Olubadan, the governor was unyielding, but a group within his house impressed it on him the implication of having two Balogun brothers as the Olubadan and as a senator.”

 

