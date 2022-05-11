Metro & Crime

Oyo South: Balogun formally defects from PDP to APC

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…received by Folarin, Buhari, party exco

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Following his being dumped by the Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the lawmaker representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Dr. Kola Balogun, Tuesday officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead the 2023 elections.

Balogun, who was recieved into the progressives fold at the party’s Secretariat at Oke Ado, Ibadan, by the party Chairman, Isaac Omodewu, the entire State Working Committee (SWC) of the party, as well as, the two other serving Senators, and notable leaders of the party, said he didnt defect but only came back home.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters at the event where the Senator representing Oyo Central, Teslim Kolawole Folarin, officially declared his ambition to contest rhe 2023 gubernatorial seat, Balogun said: “I didn’t defect, I have only come back home. Those in the PDP are merely serving their personal interest and not the interest of the masses. There is security breaches across the state. Who uses diesel to power street lights in the 21st century if not that they are serving their own personal interest?” Balogun said.

In his remarks, the party’s Chairman, Omodewu, said he was happy that the APC was waxing stronger and better on daily basis, explaining that: ”Yes we have misunderstanding within ourselves in APC but we have resolved all the issues and there is no more crisis. We are united and by the grace of God we are returning to Agodi Government House in 2023.

“I have tried. We now have the three Senators in Oyo State in our fold. On behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the party, I welcome Senator Balogun into APC.”

Party stalwarts present at the event included: Hon Mojeed Olaoya, Senator, Senator Buhari Abdulfatai, Hon Segun Odebunmi, Hon Asimiyu Alarape, Hon Yemi Aderibigbe, former Minister of the Communications. Barr. Bayo Shittu, Sen Brimoh Yusuff, Olamiju Alao-Akala, Demola Omotoso, Shina Peller, Dapo Lam-Adesina, Prince Akeem Adeyemi, among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Inmate snatched car 30 minutes after prison escape –Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

One of the inmates, who escaped from the Oko Correctional Centre in Edo State, Onorede Benjamin, snatched a car barely 30 minutes after he fled prison. Benjamin was one of the over 1,000 inmates set free by hoodlums who attacked two holding facilities in the state during the #EndSARS protests.   He was also among […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara wins $16.9m in SFTAS achievements for 2019/2020

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State government has won $16.9 million worth of achievements in the 2019/2020 World Bank-supported State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme for results — the highest ever achieved by the state since the initiative began in 2018. The awards reportedly came after the state satisfied the disbursements linked indicators (DLIs) as contained in […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Lagos arraigns Chidinma, 2 others over Ataga’s murder

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu and John Chikezie

The Lagos State Government has arraigned a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Ojukwu, before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of a Lagos High Court in TBS over the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga. Chidinma was arraigned yesterday alongside her sister, Egbuchu Chioma, from whom […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica