Oyo South: Balogun formally defects from PDP to APC

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Following his being dumped by the Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the lawmaker representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Dr. Kola Balogun, Tuesday officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead the 2023 elections.

Balogun, who was recieved into the progressives fold at the party’s Secretariat at Oke Ado, Ibadan, by the party Chairman, Isaac Omodewu, the entire State Working Committee (SWC) of the party, as well as, the two other serving Senators, and notable leaders of the party, said he didnt defect but only came back home.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters at the event where the Senator representing Oyo Central, Teslim Kolawole Folarin, officially declared his ambition to contest rhe 2023 gubernatorial seat, Balogun said: “I didn’t defect, I have only come back home. Those in the PDP are merely serving their personal interest and not the interest of the masses. There is security breaches across the state. Who uses diesel to power street lights in the 21st century if not that they are serving their own personal interest?” Balogun said.

In his remarks, the party’s Chairman, Omodewu, said he was happy that the APC was waxing stronger and better on daily basis, explaining that: ”Yes we have misunderstanding within ourselves in APC but we have resolved all the issues and there is no more crisis. We are united and by the grace of God we are returning to Agodi Government House in 2023.

“I have tried. We now have the three Senators in Oyo State in our fold. On behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the party, I welcome Senator Balogun into APC.”

Party stalwarts present at the event included: Hon Mojeed Olaoya, Senator, Senator Buhari Abdulfatai, Hon Segun Odebunmi, Hon Asimiyu Alarape, Hon Yemi Aderibigbe, former Minister of the Communications. Barr. Bayo Shittu, Sen Brimoh Yusuff, Olamiju Alao-Akala, Demola Omotoso, Shina Peller, Dapo Lam-Adesina, Prince Akeem Adeyemi, among others.

