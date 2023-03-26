Oyo Speaker, Debo Ogundoyin Loses Mum

The mother of the Oyo State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, Chief Mrs Justina Iyabo Ogundoyin is dead.

New Telegraph reports that Chief Mrs Iyabo Ogundoyin died on Sunday afternoon, March 26 at the age of 63 years after a brief illness.

According to sources, the deceased was the fourth wife of the late Eruwa-born philanthropist and business mogul, Chief Adeseun Ogundoyin. The former Eruwa Polytechnic was named after the philanthropist now Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic.

She is survived by four children, Adesoji, Adebo (Oyo State Speaker), Adetoye and Aderemi.

She was until her death the Iyaloja General of Ibarapa land, Oyo State.

Confirming the death, the Speaker described the death of his mother as devasting and shocking, saying: ”My mum just bade farewell to this sinful world. This is really painful and nothing can be more painful than this to me and my entire family.

“She was a good Mum to every one of us and she was a good person to so many people. We have lost our jewel of inestimable value.

“To me, there are no words to explain the grief and sorrow I am feeling at the moment. We will forever cherish the fond memories we had with her. She was the best mother anyone could have”, he said.

Hon. Ogundoyin said his entire family has lost a great pillar of support and a loving and caring woman who sacrificed everything for the success and growth of her children and everyone around her.

”The loss of a mother is huge and heartbreaking and this is the condition we are in presently. May the Lord repose her soul and grant her eternal rest. May God watch over every one of us she left behind”, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin prayed.

