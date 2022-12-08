Oyo State sets new landmark at Delta 2022

Oyo State athletes have broken new grounds at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta State. Four sports in which Oyo State has never had gold medals before has produced a first-ever gold winners. First, it was Adekunle Adeyemo who broke the jinx in Golf as he became the first ever Oyo State golfer to strike gold in golf. Adekunle who is popularly known as Lati was unstoppable as he won in the Eclectic category. That win opened the flood gates of first ever gold winners as three other sports achieved theirs on the same day, December 4.

The Scrabble team achieved a golden moment when the duo of Mosope Muyiwa and Kareem Jamiu combined to win a gold medal in the male doubles category thereby becoming the first ever gold medalists for Oyo State. In canoeing, Olasupo Temitope paddled to glory to become the first Oyo State athlete to ever win a gold in Canoeing.

