Metro & Crime

Oyo suspends 13 Council bosses over failure to submit reports

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

The Oyo State House of Assembly Tuesday suspended 13 Transition Committee Chairmen of Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) for failing to submit comprehensive reports on the state of earth moving equipment in their councils.
The decision to suspend the caretaker chairmen was reached at the plenary session following the failure of the Chairmen to meet the October 23 deadline date given to them to summit reports on equipment in their custody.
The local governments and LCDAs affected include: Akinyele East LCDA, Ido Local Government, Oluyole Local Government, Ibadan North East Local government, Lagelu West LCDA, Soro LCDA, Ogbomoso Central LCDA, Ogbomoso South LCDA, Ajorosun LCDA, Ibarapa North West LCDA, Itesiwaju North LOcal government, Oyo East Local government, Oyo East Local government, and Oyo South East LCDA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FCTA launches attack on illegal signages promoters

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday commenced total removal of illegal signage and outdoor advert infrastructures within the nation’s capital, and also prosecuting those who promote them. FCT’s Director of Department of Outdoor Advertising and Signages, Dr Babagana Adam, who disclosed this Wednesday in Abuja, said that already about 2,747 of such have been […]
Metro & Crime

Kano: Anti-corruption body recovers siphoned money from Ganduje’s aide

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission, says it has recovered N310,000 allegedly siphoned Ullamas Prayers Money from the Special Adviser on Religious Affairs, to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Ali Baba Fagge. Ali Baba was accused of stealing N45,000 each from the 365 Ullamas hired by the governor to pray for Kano and Nigeria against […]
Metro & Crime

Three ‘Yahoo boys’ fleeing police die in auto crash in Osun

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adeolu Adeyemo, Osogbo Osogbo, the Osun State capital, boiled Tuesday night following the death of three suspected internet fraudsters who were trying to evade police operatives. New Telegraph learnt that trouble started when the policemen chased the alleged fraudsters along Oba Adesoji Aderemi East bye pass in a bid to dispossess them of their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: