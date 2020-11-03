Oyo suspends 13 Council bosses over failure to submit reports

The Oyo State House of Assembly Tuesday suspended 13 Transition Committee Chairmen of Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) for failing to submit comprehensive reports on the state of earth moving equipment in their councils.

The decision to suspend the caretaker chairmen was reached at the plenary session following the failure of the Chairmen to meet the October 23 deadline date given to them to summit reports on equipment in their custody.

The local governments and LCDAs affected include: Akinyele East LCDA, Ido Local Government, Oluyole Local Government, Ibadan North East Local government, Lagelu West LCDA, Soro LCDA, Ogbomoso Central LCDA, Ogbomoso South LCDA, Ajorosun LCDA, Ibarapa North West LCDA, Itesiwaju North LOcal government, Oyo East Local government, Oyo East Local government, and Oyo South East LCDA.

