Oyo tasks Obas on roles as Olu of Igbo-Ora takes staff of office

Governor Seyi Makinde has charged traditional rulers in Oyo State to partner the government in its efforts to rid the state of crimes and criminalities.

The governor gave the charge at the weekend during the presentation of instrument of office to the Olu of Igbo-Ora, Oba Jimoh Olajide Titiloye, in Igbo-Ora, Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who was represented on the occasion by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, stressed the importance of traditional rulers in securing lives and properties of their subjects in their various communities.

He said the monarchs should collaborate with the state government in fast-tracking meaningful development to his community, while stressing the efforts of the administration at ensuring that the traditional institution in Oyo State was given premium in a bid to ensure an all-inclusive government.

He said the position of monarchs came with enormous responsibilities that required wisdom and synergy with the government, stressing that Oba Olajide should see his position as a call to service.

“Kabiyesi, I would like you to see this as a call to service. You are thus expected to discharge your duties as the paramount ruler of Igbo-Ora land in the state Council of Obas and Chiefs with fairness and ensure that you consult other obas and traditional rulers to take objective decision that would enhance the rapid development of Igbo-Ora and Oyo State,” he said.

