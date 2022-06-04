Oyo terminates waste collectors’ appointment

The Oyo State Government has terminated the appointment of Waste Collectors, setting 10th of June 2022 as deadline for the re-application of renewal of contract. Revealing the new development in a meeting held with the Waste Collectors (Private Sector Participants) and Stakeholders yesterday, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Abiodun Oni, reiterated that the new initiative was conceived in order to actualize the vision of keeping Oyo State clean, while also harnessing other opportunities that are inherent in proper waste management system. “We are tired of using the same approach without getting results”, he said, while narrating instances where the state had heaps of refuse in open spaces, thereby, causing embarrassment and posing threats to the health of residents in the state. He further assured residents that the State Government was taking holistic measures to ensure that the state experienced a turn-around in the environmental sector.
