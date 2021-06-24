News

Oyo to employ prayers, sacrifices to fight insecurity – Commissioner

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Oyo State government yesterday said it would employ traditional means to address the security challenges facing it and the people. The state government made the disclosure through the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun. He said the state was ready to offer sacrifices, special prayers and other traditional means to address the situation.

The resolution to use traditional means to tackle insecurity was part of a resolution at a community public enlightenment meeting on security and peaceful coexistence, held in Ibadan, the state capital. Olatubosun, who convened the meeting on behalf of the government, expressed the joy of the administration for the support given to the governor by traditional worshippers since the last gubernatorial election. He said Makinde was working on the request of the traditional worshipers to be granted a public holiday. He harped on the need to involve the traditionalists, among other religious bodies, in the effort to end insecurity in the state.

He said: “I wish to inform you that work is on-going on the approval of a special holiday for traditional worshippers in Oyo State, it is a long process that must go through legislation, executive assent and state gazette. The government is working on this and we need your continuous collaboration to make Oyo State more harmonious and attractive to investors. “We need to involve you, our fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters in the traditional religion in putting an end to insecurity in the state. We are using this opportunity to urge you to do all you can, including making spiritual appeasements, sacrifices to ensure and maintain peace in our state. “In those days, our forefathers had ways of over- coming insecurity.

We need to go back and adopt some of these methods to make our land habitable, to make Oyo State the pride of other states and attract investors to bring their businesses, which in turn will multiply employment opportunities and improve commercial activities,” Olatubosun emphasised.

