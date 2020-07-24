News

Oyo to recruit 7,000 of 90, 000 applicants

Posted on

Oyo State government yesterday said it has capacity to recruit only 7,000 of the 90, 000 applicants for its teaching job across the state. Its Teaching Service Commission Chairman, Akin Alamu, who disclosed this yesterday, said that only 7,000 of the 90,000 applicants who had been captured would be invited for the Computer Based Test fixed for August would be employed.

He stated this during an interview in Ibadan, stressing that the CBT would take place next month, but of the number, only 7,000 would be employed for teaching jobs while about 2,000 would be employed as non-teaching staff. The TESCOM Chairman also revealed that state indigenes would be given more consideration but added that indigenes of other states would also be considered due to the cosmopolitan status of Oyo State.

When asked about the cutoff- marks for the applicants, the TESCOM chairman explained that “it is the score of the applicants that will determine the cut-off-mark. Successful applicants will be called immediately for interview so that they can resume by September when the new school academic calendar will begin in the pacesetter state,” said Alamu.

