Oyo Tourism Board, hotel iers, others tasked on securit y, to embark on sensitisation campaign

Oyo State Board, hotel owners and tourism stakeholders have been charged to pay adequate attention to security related matters. This is even as they resolved to embark on sensitization campaigns across to the state to drum awareness on security. These were part of the resolutions reached at the tripartite meeting held by the state tourism board with hoteliers and other tourism stakeholders in the state recently. In attendance at the meeting held in Ibadan were the Oyo State Tourism Board Chairman, Debo Adejumobi; Oyo State Hoteliers’ Association President, Ayodele Ogundele (Davies Hotels); Mrs. Toyin Odugbesan, Advisory Committee head to the state tourism board, Prince Kunle Adesanya; and Jide Fadare, PRO and Secretary of the hoteliers body while some of the stakeholders were drawn from the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Immigration Service, the State Intelligence Bureau and the Department of State Service. The meeting agreed to embark on security awareness campaigns tagged; Oyo State hospitality sector sensitisation project (Phase 2), which is focus on tackling insecurity and social vices in the state. The campaigns would be across the 11 local government areas of the state spanning March to April. The first phase of the campaigns carried out last year covered such zones as Iseyin, Saki, Ogbomoso, Oyo and Ibarapa. A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting stated the need the need for synergy among the various stakeholders and the state government to make tourism and the hospitality sector in the state to thrive. It noted that sensitisation programme to awaken the consciousness of hotel owners to the dangers of drug abuse, cybercrime, human trafficking, and kidnapping; It would also sensitise hotel owners on the benefits of joining the Hoteliers Association of Oyo State. The stakeholders also stated the need to synergise to sanitise the hospitality industry to make Oyo State a safe place, noting that, “We need to ensure safety in our hotels and other related facilities, as security of lives is paramount to the state government. The essence of collaborating is to create a bona fide hospitality sector where rules and regulations are strictly observed. “No one should be checked in, in any hotel without proper identification and documentation.’’ The communiqué further stressed that hotels, guest houses, clubs, bars, lounges, restaurants, events centres and other hospitality facilities yet to register with the state tourism board risked shutdown, noting that all hospitality organisations are advised to fulfill their registration requirements with

