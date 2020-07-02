Oyo: Truck crushes taxi, bikes, kills four

Four people lost their lives yesterday in Ibadan, Oyo State when a lorry lost control and crushed a commercial Micra car and three motorcycles with their passengers.

The accident occurred at the Alesinloye Roundabout on the ever-busy Dugbe Road.

The articulated vehicle, owned by a popular dairy company, reportedly lost its brake and the driver lost control of the vehicle before it rammed into the taxi and motorcycles.

While sympathisers were lamenting the ugly incident, a witness told New Telegraph that three people died in the Micra vehicle, while one of the motorcycle riders also died on the spot. Some were injured and taken away for treatment.

At the time of this report, the trailer, carcass of the crushed Micra vehicle and the motorcycles were on the road while the remains of the victims were being evacuated to the morgue.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the accident.

He said: “Truly, four persons died in the accident, while four others sustained injuries. The four that died were all women. Their bodies had been moved to the morgue while the injured were conveyed to hospital for treatment.”

