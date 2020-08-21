Oyo: Two arrested for lady’s kidnap, fiancé’s murder

Police yesterday announced the arrest of two suspects for the abduction of a farmer and the killing of her fiancé at Lanlate in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State. The suspects are Abubakar Mohammed (30) and Ayankunle Ayaleye (37). The suspects and two others still at large allegedly abducted the farmer/businesswoman, Modupeoluwa Oyetoso, and murdered her fiancé, Opeoluwa Oladipo. The lovers were returning from their farms in the area when they were attacked.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gbenga Fadeyi, said a Tecno phone and a single-barrelled gun used for the operation were recovered from the suspects. He added that N22,500, which was part of the ransom paid to secure Modupeoluwa’s release from captivity, was also recovered from them. Fadeyi said efforts were being made to arrest two other fleeing members of the kidnap syndicate.

He said: “Information reaching me on the kidnapping case on Odo-Edu Igbodudu Road, Lanlate, Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State, where Modupeoluwa Oyetoso reported that her fiancé, Opeoluwa Oladipo, was shot in a Toyota Highlander SUV and she was kidnapped, has revealed that two suspects, Abubakar Mohammed (30) and Ayankunle Ayaleye (37), have been arrested in connection with the case. “The sum of N22,500, which was part of the ransom collected, was recovered in addition to one Tecno phone and a single-barrelled gun used for the operation.

Efforts have been intensified to arrest two other fleeing members of the criminal gang.” When asked if Modupeoluwa had been contacted to identify the suspects, Fadeyi said, “the officer-in-charge of the Anti-Kidnap Unit of the command said she was there on the day they were interviewing the suspects and she identified them”. The lovers who were overseas-based were waylaid by four men about 5pm. While Oladipo was attempting to manoeuvre his way to escape, one of the gunmen shot him in the head. He died immediately.

