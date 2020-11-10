News

Oyo, UI, firm collaborate to equip youths with technological skills

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Oyo State Government, the University of Ibadan and a consultancy firm are collaborating to equip youths with technological and creativity skills to enable them to become self-reliant.

 

Chief Executive Officer of the consultancy firm, Mr. David Afolayan, said yesterday at the opening of a five-day training and boot camp held for youths in Ibadan that equipping youths with modern technological shills would help to reduce ignorance and agitations.

 

Afolayan said: “We believe this is the model to adopt to empower the youths. Give them the tools they need; give them the technology they need; give them the recognition they need and talk about them.

 

“This way, they will know that is an end to the lack of support they have always missed. “We know that Africans will be the ones to solve African problems. We need to rise as the future of the country and begin to solve problems.

 

That is all we are working towards. “We are not just equipping the youth with technology, we are challenging them to be innovative. We are supporting them so that their innovations will become mature.”

 

In her remarks, Dr. Aderonke Sakpere of the University of Ibadan said that the collaborators were supporting the Oyo State government to empower the youth as the Federal Government would also join in the initiative.

 

“There is also a need for other states to collaborate to give the youth a meaningful pathway in life,’’ she stressed. A participating PhD student of the University of Ibadan, Fowowe Akinsanmi, said the training would enable him to acquire skills to solve environmental problems like refuse disposal as he would commercialise solutions he hoped to generate

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Army’s professionalism, nationalistic disposition, hope for Nigeria – Makinde

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, yesterday declared that the level of professionalism and nationalism being displayed by the Nigerian Army while on election and other political assignments within the country had shown that there was still hope for the country. Makinde noted that the Army had by its recent conduct, proved its mettle as […]
News

APC Caretaker Committe members meet Tinubu

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

In a move to pacify aggrieved chieftains of the party, members of Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday visited the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to address the teething issues that have threatened the existence of the party. The Committee members led by the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman and […]
News

Water Resources Bill: Ortom backs Afenifere, Ohaneze, Middle Belt Forum

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday threw his weight behind the Afenifere, Ohaneze and Middle Belt Forum calling on the National Assembly to throw out the National Water Resources Bill before it in the interest of the country.   The trio of the socio-cultural groups had earlier rejected the controversial bill which was re-introduced in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: