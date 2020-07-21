News

Oyo: We’re ready for WAEC, other external exams

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN Comment(0)

Oyo State government disclosed yesterday that it was ready to present students in the state for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) as well as other external examinations as the world had prepared for post-COVID-19 realities.

 

This was disclosed in Ibadan by the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Adeniran, while leading members of the board and management of SUBEB to Islamic Mission Schools 1& II, Bode and UMC Demonstration Basic Schools I, II &III, Molete, Ibadan to warn owners of shanties and illegal structures around the schools’ environments.

 

According to him, judging from the readiness of the State through the preparation of students in  all terminal classes, students in the State would face any external examinations, including WAEC and the Joint Admission Matriculation Examination (JAMB).

 

Adeniran said: “Earlier, the federal government said they cancelled WAEC but we  thank God that they have reversed themselves.

 

WAEC is conducted by a regional body comprising many countries, Nigeria inclusive and the Covid-19 pandemic is global, so whatever the body says should be the final, not what Nigeria thinks should happen.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Retirement: National Assembly Commission queries Sani-Omolori for insubordination

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

More trouble for the embattled outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori as the National Assembly Service Commission Thursday issued him with a query for challenging its decision. The query with Reference No: NASC/CHO/1/2 dated July 16th 2020 and signed by the NASC Executive Chairman, Engr Ahmed Kadi Amshi was received by one […]
News

Interswitch postpones Annual SPAK National Competition

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Based on due considerations for the health, safety and general well-being of thousands of young students and the other categories of stakeholders involved in the national qualifying examinations, Masterclasses and national science competitions across Nigeria and Kenya annually, Interswitch Group have taken the difficult, howbeit, necessary and pragmatic decision to move the activities planned for […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s refineries record N154bn loss in one year

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) broke a 43-year-old jinx as it published the first ever audited report since its establishment in 1977. From the report, it was revealed that Kaduna refinery recorded zero revenue in 2018. Despite posting zero revenue, the Kaduna refinery, the 2018 Audited Financial Statements (AFS) of the corporation published on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: