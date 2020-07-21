Oyo: We’re ready for WAEC, other external exams

Oyo State government disclosed yesterday that it was ready to present students in the state for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) as well as other external examinations as the world had prepared for post-COVID-19 realities.

This was disclosed in Ibadan by the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Adeniran, while leading members of the board and management of SUBEB to Islamic Mission Schools 1& II, Bode and UMC Demonstration Basic Schools I, II &III, Molete, Ibadan to warn owners of shanties and illegal structures around the schools’ environments.

According to him, judging from the readiness of the State through the preparation of students in all terminal classes, students in the State would face any external examinations, including WAEC and the Joint Admission Matriculation Examination (JAMB).

Adeniran said: “Earlier, the federal government said they cancelled WAEC but we thank God that they have reversed themselves.

WAEC is conducted by a regional body comprising many countries, Nigeria inclusive and the Covid-19 pandemic is global, so whatever the body says should be the final, not what Nigeria thinks should happen.

Like this: Like Loading...