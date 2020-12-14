Oyo: We’re tracking foreigners’ abductors –Police

Oyo State Police Commissioner, Joe Enwonwu, yesterday said his men were on the trail of the gunmen who abducted two foreigners in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The two foreigners (names not yet known) were kidnapped about 4pm at a pharmaceutical firm near the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway Toll Gate.

The men were abducted while driving out of the premises of the company. The abductors opened fire on the victims’ vehicle, thereby forcing it to a halt.

New Telegraph learnt that the two foreigners were robbed of their cash and other personal effects before they were whisked away.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the police were on the trail of the criminals.

He, however, said the abductors had not demanded any ransom from the victims’ relations or the firm.

