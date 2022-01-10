Metro & Crime

Oyo will accord Soun of Ogbomosho state burial – Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde Monday announced that the late Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, will get a state burial.

He made the disclosure when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late monarch.

The governor, while addressing the family, high chiefs and members of Ogbomoso community at the Ppalace of the Soun, said the visit was to officially condole with the family and entire sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland over the demise of the foremost monarch and his daughter, Prof Taibat Danmale, who died on Sunday.

He said the late monarch deserves state burial, assuring that the state government would do just that.

He described the late Soun as a forthright and very blunt person, who used to speak truth to power always.

He maintained that the monarch left a good legacy and did wonderfully well for the development of Ogbomoso and Oyo State in general.

His words: “The purpose of our visit this morning is to officially condole with the family. I want to say that Baba, as old as he was, left a good legacy and did wonderfully well for the development of not only Ogbomoso land but Oyo State.

“I like Baba because he wouldn’t hide his feelings. He spoke truth to power. So, we will miss Baba for those qualities.

“Those who don’t want unity and progress for our state have been saying a lot of negative things since Baba joined his ancestors.

“Some said I did not come to condole with the family because I don’t like the people of Ogbomosoland; the truth is, all those people making those comments don’t know how close I am to the palace and to Mama (Olori Ibironke).

“When Baba Saka Balogun and I spoke, I gave him my word that I would attend the 8th-day Fidau prayer since I was not around on the day Baba died.

“But later, Baba Balogun called me back and said the 8th-day prayer event may not be appropriate for the nature of burial Baba deserves and that we should take a bit more time and make preparation for the 40th-day prayer and outing. One thing led to the other, I had to travel and I am here today.

“So, those critics are still free to keep running their mouths. Part of the reason I came is that Baba deserves state burial and, for me as the Governor of Oyo State, that is exactly what I will give to Baba. So, I am here to discuss with the family personally and whatever we agree on is what I will carry out.

“I want to pray that Ogbomoso will continue to progress and the vision Baba had for Ogbomoso land will be accomplished by the grace of God.”

The eldest son of the late monarch, Dr Aderemi Oyewumi, said Governor Makinde is one of the favourite governors of the late monarch, adding that the visit was highly appreciated.

 

