Oyo will accord Soun of Ogbomoso state burial –Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday announced that the late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, will get a state burial. He made the disclosure when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late monarch. The governor, while addressing the family, high chiefs and members of Ogbomoso community at the Ppalace of the Soun, said the visit was to officially condole with the family and entire sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland over the demise of the foremost monarch and his daughter, Prof Taibat Danmale, who died on Sunday. He said the late monarch deserves state burial, assuring that the state government would do just that. He described the late Soun as a forthright and very blunt person, who used to speak truth to power always. He maintained that the monarch left a good legacy and did wonderfully well for the development of Ogbomoso and Oyo State in general. His words: “The purpose of our visit this morning is to officially condole with the family. I want to say that Baba, as old as he was, left a good legacy and did wonderfully well for the development of not only Ogbomoso land but Oyo State. “I like Baba because he wouldn’t hide his feelings. He spoke truth to power. So, we will miss Baba for those qualities. “Those who don’t want unity and progress for our state have been saying a lot of negative things since Baba joined his ancestors. “Some said I did not come to condole with the family because I don’t like the people of Ogbomosoland; the truth is, all those people making those comments don’t know how close I am to the palace and to Mama (Olori Ibironke). “When Baba Saka Balogun and I spoke, I gave him my word that I would attend the 8th-day Fidau prayer since I was not around on the day Baba died. “But later, Baba Balogun called me back and said the 8th-day prayer event may not be appropriate for the nature of burial Baba deserves and that we should take a bit more time and make preparation for the 40th-day prayer and outing. One thing led to the other, I had to travel and I am here today. “So, those critics are still free to keep running their mouths. Part of the reason I came is that Baba deserves state burial and, for me as the Governor of Oyo State, that is exactly what I will give to Baba. So, I am here to discuss with the family personally and whatever we agree on is what I will carry out. “I want to pray that Ogbomoso will continue to progress and the vision Baba had for Ogbomoso land will be accomplished by the grace of God.” The eldest son of the late monarch, Dr Aderemi Oyewumi, said Governor Makinde is one of the favourite governors of the late monarch, adding that the visit was highly appreciated
Related Articles
IGP orders posting of new CPs to FCT, 12 states
As part of efforts at repositioning the Force for greater efficiency, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of new Commissioners of Police (CPs) to 13 State Commands. Apart from repositioning the Force, the posting, he said, is also aimed at stabilising the internal security order, while scaling […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kwara Revenue Service generated N4bn in Q3 2020 – Chairman
The Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) says it generated the sum of N4.015 biillion revenue in the third quarter of 2020. The Executive Chairman of the service, Shade Omoniyi, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin yesterday. She said that the amount wasinexcessof thequarterly projection […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
LASCOCO inaugurates Ibere-Otun Multi-purpose Cooperative Society
The Lagos State Cooperative College has officially inaugurated Ibere- Otun Multi-purpose Cooperative Society, in order to reduce poverty in the nation. Ibere-Otun Cooperative Society, which has existed for some years is now formally empowered to venture into more tasking, and financially demanding activities with adequate guidance and covering from LASCOCO Institute. Inaugurating the cooperative society, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)