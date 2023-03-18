OyoDecides2023: Election Is Peaceful, Smooth – Ladoja

The former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, rated the voting process as very effective with the BVAS machine working better than that of the Presidential and National Assembly election.

He voted at 1.05 p.m at his Unit 13, Ward 10, Ondo Road, Old Bodija in the Ibadan North Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote, the ex-governor said: “Before people would do accreditation and later wait for voting, but today like the last one of the presidential election, voters do accreditation and immediately vote.

“The BVAS machine worked very effectively in my unit just as many others report across the state. The INEC officials came on time with their materials.

“They appeared to have mastered the operation of the BVAS more than last time.

“Security is effective as no violence is noticed here. I believe people are coming out, voting and some going back to their homes. So I cannot say that there is voter apathy to be sincere”.

Like this: Like Loading...